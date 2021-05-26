Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

CNN president defends embattled Chris Cuomo amid calls for him to be taken off the air, saying he's 'human' and 'made a mistake'

Posted by 
Knewz
Knewz
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CNN president Jeff Zucker has addressed the growing scandal surrounding Chris Cuomo, admitting the anchor “made a mistake” when he advised his politician brother, but that he won’t be punished. During a staff town hall meeting on Tuesday, Zucker was asked what was being done to handle the ethical conundrum...

knewz.com
Knewz

Knewz

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Knewz—a balanced mix of stories, free of filters and bias bubbles.

 https://www.knewz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Under Scrutiny#The Wall Street Journal#The Washington Post#Gov Andrew Cuomo#Cnn Chief#Mr Zucker#Criticism#Governor#Staffers#Leaked Comments#Strategy Talks#Anchors#Covid 19 Deaths#Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The US Sun

What is Chris Cuomo’s net worth?

CHRIS Cuomo is the host of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time and the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The TV personality was criticized after it was revealed that he gave his brother advice about how to defend himself from sexual harassment claims. What is Chris Cuomo's net worth?. It...
New York City, NYNew York Post

CNN’s Jake Tapper rips into Chris Cuomo for advising brother Andrew

CNN star Jake Tapper ripped TV colleague Chris Cuomo for secretly strategizing with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over the explosive sex-harassment allegations against the governor. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,’’ Tapper told the New York Times in...
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker giving Chris Cuomo no punishment was a classic move: To capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming

Zucker's decision to have Cuomo apologize on-air for giving advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead of punishing him "tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it," explain The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr. Cuomo, as they point out, leads CNN's No. 1 show. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time attracted more viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic for the first three months of the year. Ellison and Barr report that Cuomo spent a day last week workshopping his apology, going through nearly 10 drafts before landing on a statement that cast himself as “family first, job second.” "The apology appeased some at CNN, who considered it heartfelt and unusual, given Cuomo’s typically aggressive style," report Ellison and Barr. "For others, 'it was a band-aid on a bullet hole,” as one on-air CNN personality called it.'" Meanwhile, during Tuesday's CNN town hall meeting, Zucker defended his decision not to suspend Cuomo. “I didn’t think taking him off the air for a week or two made any sense,” Zucker said. “It was more important to be honest and transparent. I’m not surprised Chris had conversations with his brother. Who wouldn’t? Where he screwed up was doing that in the presence of his brothers’ aides.” ALSO: The only reason Cuomo may be off the hook is because CNN is just as responsible for his infractions as he is.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

Meghan McCain Drags CNN’s Chris Cuomo as ‘Sanctimonious Tool,’ Acting ‘Too Precious’ To Talk About Family

ABC daytime talk show juggernaut The View kicked off Friday with a segment on the controversy engulfing CNN’s Chris Cuomo following the news that he participated in strategy calls on how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should handle the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, and co-host Meghan McCain, as usual, didn’t hold back.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."
CelebritiesAmerican Thinker

Tapper vs. Cuomo: CNN's finest vie over which hypocrite is the biggest

Several days into a scandal, CNN pot Jake Tapper is calling CNN kettle Chris Cuomo very, very, black. CNN's Jake Tapper has slammed colleague Chris Cuomo for joining strategy calls advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations. Tapper - who is widely seen...
POTUSWashington Post

CNN still hasn’t explained its decision to reinstate Jeffrey Toobin

The moment will come soon enough: Another famous man will stand accused of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Alleged victims will come forward, stirring talk of lawsuits and maybe even criminal prosecution. Cable-news outlets will assemble panels to discuss the various angles. At that point, top officials at CNN will...
PoliticsFox News

Dan Bongino: Mainstream media are 'useful idiots,' promote 'Chinese propaganda'

Dan Bongino slammed mainstream media Saturday night on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino," claiming they ignored evidence about COVID-19's origins and calling them "useful idiots" for promoting "Chinese propaganda." "Folks, new questions are emerging about the coronavirus and the lab leak theory," Bongino said. "They are serious questions that serious people...
POTUSWashington Times

Trump DOJ nabbed data from Adam Schiff, other House Dems with subpoenas to Apple

Justice Department prosecutors subpoenaed Apple for the data from the accounts of two Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, including Chairman Adam B. Schiff, as part of its investigation into leaks of classified information, one lawmaker said Thursday evening. Rep. Eric Swalwell, California Democrat, told CNN that he had been...
Congress & Courtsalaturkanews.com

Congressional Black Caucus shuts out GOP freshman

Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Riley says the Congressional Black Caucus is not interested in intellectual or political diversity after shutting out Republican Rep. Byron Donalds. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vaBUvAS. Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com. Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
TV & Videosnewsverses.com

Joe Concha: CNN insulted the MeToo motion by not firing Jeffrey Toobin

CNN insulted the MeToo motion and supplied a contented ending for Jeffrey Toobin. CNN’s chief authorized analyst returned to the community this week, eight months after pleasuring himself on a New Yorker journal Zoom name that included a number of feminine colleagues who needed to witness it. Not like The...