Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks: 3 keys to beating the Atlanta Hawks in game 2

By Alexander Wilson
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Knicks are preparing to take on the Atlanta Hawks in the second game of their opening post-season series. In game one, the Knicks, unfortunately, fell at home by just two points, thanks to Trae Young and a couple of free shooting lanes. The Knicks’ methodology to shut...

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Trae Young
Person
Immanuel Quickley
Person
Frank Ntilikina
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Knicks#Game One#Home Game#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Msg#The Game#Three Point Percentage#Defense#3 Pt Shooting#Moving Forward#Free Shooting Lanes#Fouling Trae#Open Lanes#11 Of 23 Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBAdallassun.com

NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament.
NBANBA Analysis Network

Why the New York Knicks should be an attractive destination for stars

The New York Knicks clinched the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference, which means they are going to be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013! They are one of the NBA’s top stories this season with a real chance to make some noise in the playoffs. After...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAtheScore

Knicks ticket prices surging for Game 1 at MSG

New York Knicks ticket prices are heating up as the team prepares to host its first postseason game since 2013. As of Monday, the cheapest resale ticket for Game 1 of New York's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden was $968 plus fees on SeatGeek, according to SNY's Ryan Morik. That amount is nearly three times higher than StubHub's get-in price for Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets' first-round series.
NBAchatsports.com

Rockets end historically bad season with 124-95 loss to Hawks

One of the Houston Rockets’ worst seasons in franchise history ends in 124-95 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were out-shot by the Hawks 14/23 (60.9%) to their 11/25 (44%) in the first, but that didn’t tell the whole story. Houston blitzed the Hawks for five three-pointers in 14 attempts, while the Hawks didn’t have a single three-point make in their two attempts.
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAMiddletown Press

Randle leads Knicks past Hornets in OT, tie Atlanta for 4th

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, and led an overtime surge that sent the New York Knicks past the Charlotte Hornets 118-109 on Saturday. Reggie Bullock added 17 points for the Knicks, who improved to 40-31 and moved into a tie with...
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks Nominate Jason Joines Of BlazeSports America For 2021 Jr. NBA Coach Of The Year

ATLANTA – The Hawks announced their nomination of Coach Jason Joines of BlazeSports America (Norcross, Ga.) as the club’s 2021 Atlanta market Jr. NBA Coach of the Year during halftime of Thursday’s game vs. Orlando. During a special pregame recognition, the Hawks also recognized Jamie Gladney of Henry County Hurricanes Wheelchair Basketball (McDonough, Ga.) as their 2020 Atlanta market nomination.
NBAFrankfort Times

Hawks head to playoffs after 124-95 rout of woeful Rockets

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Onyeka Okongwu set career highs with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks headed to the playoffs on a roll with a 124-95 rout of the woeful Houston Rockets in the regular-season finale Sunday night. The Hawks went with a makeshift lineup after their...
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Tony Snell: Will play Sunday

Snell (Achilles) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Rockets, Sarah Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. It's ultimately a meaningless game for the Hawks, who are locked into the fifth seed, but Snell will play through a lingering Achilles issue to finish out the regular season.
NBAchatsports.com

The Rockets’ season comes to a close against the Hawks

It was just yesterday when James Harden was a member of the Houston Rockets; they acquired DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall; Bill Worrell was still announcing games. The world was our oyster. Now, just a short (literally) season later, all of that changed. The Rockets will end their season with...
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...