Plea deal reached for inmate accused of attacking lawyer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in another case, in which he’s accused of attacking and seriously injuring his lawyer.

Dale Holloway, 38, has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Holloway was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester in the lawyer case, which was scheduled for a jury trial on June 23. Holloway, who has been acting as his own attorney, had mentioned in a recent hearing that he was receptive to the idea of a plea deal in this case.

In October 2019, following the wedding shootings in Pelham, Holloway was visited at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester by his then-public defender, Michael Davidow. During the visit in the jail interview room, Davidow was struck in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage. Holloway was later charged with first-degree assault.

Holloway denied assaulting Davidow, and said he got a correction officer’s attention after noticing that Davidow had a nosebleed.

Davidow later sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safety operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates.