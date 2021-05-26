Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manchester, NH

Plea deal reached for inmate accused of attacking lawyer

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a New Hampshire pastor and a bride at a wedding has agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in another case, in which he’s accused of attacking and seriously injuring his lawyer.

Dale Holloway, 38, has denied wrongdoing in both cases.

Holloway was scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester in the lawyer case, which was scheduled for a jury trial on June 23. Holloway, who has been acting as his own attorney, had mentioned in a recent hearing that he was receptive to the idea of a plea deal in this case.

In October 2019, following the wedding shootings in Pelham, Holloway was visited at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester by his then-public defender, Michael Davidow. During the visit in the jail interview room, Davidow was struck in the face and head, causing him to suffer a hemorrhage. Holloway was later charged with first-degree assault.

Holloway denied assaulting Davidow, and said he got a correction officer’s attention after noticing that Davidow had a nosebleed.

Davidow later sued the county, saying it was negligent in failing to safety operate the jail and properly monitor violent inmates.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, NH
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Pelham, NH
Manchester, NH
Government
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime#Accused Of Assault#Inmate#Trial Court#Jail#Sentencing#Ap#Plea#Jury Trial#First Degree Assault#Violent Inmates#Hearing#Wrongdoing#Face#N H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Hillsborough County, NHUnion Leader

Manchester man sentenced to 22 1/2 years for knife attach against ex-girlfriend

A Manchester man has been sentenced to at least 22 1/2 years in prison for a 2019 knife attack against a former girlfriend, according to Hillsborough County prosecutors. Carlos Alden, 29, was sentenced Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder, multiple first-degree assaulted charges and falsifying physical evidence. The sentence is 22 1/2 to 50 years in the state prison.
Kingston, NHnbcboston.com

Man Charged in NH Gender Reveal Explosion That Shook Several Towns

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook several area towns last month. Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct, citing the fact that the blast "caused public alarm," police said Monday. Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Inmate death at Valley Street Jail under investigation

MANCHESTER, NH – A 37-year-old city man died early Wednesday in his cell at the Valley Street jail, according to a news release issued Thursday. A little after midnight on Wednesday, correctional officers and on-duty medical personnel found Robert Martel in his cell and began emergency medical treatment until American Medical Response and Manchester Fire Department personnel arrived.
Violent Crimesmynbc5.com

Charge filed in connection with explosive New Hampshire gender reveal party

A disorderly conduct charge has been filed in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook neighboring towns around Kingston last month. Video: Initial coverage of the gender reveal explosion. Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, who was described as the person responsible for the explosion, has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Public SafetyPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Use These 10 Tactics To Avoid Home Crimes in New Hampshire

Break ins significantly decreased in 2020 which makes sense because of the pandemic. People weren't leaving their homes so it is significantly harder for criminals to break in and steal stuff when the owners never leave. But that was not the case in 2019! FBI crime statistics show $15.8 billion was lost in home and property crimes in 2019.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Second body in a week discovered in Manchester

A man's body was found on Sunday along railroad tracks in downtown Manchester, the second body found in the city over the span of a week. The body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Sunday along tracks that run between Market Basket and the WMUR-TV building on Commercial Street, Manchester police said.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Arrest in Laurel Street gunshot incident

Manchester Police arrested Joshua DeJesus in connection with a shooting incident last week. On May 7, 2021, Manchester Police responded to the area of 239 Laurel St for a report of gunshots. Witnesses said that there was an argument in the alley behind the residence and then someone in a car shot a gun into the air. No one was injured.
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Local activists hold car rally demonstration outside Valley Street jail in support of incarcerated women

MANCHESTER, NH – About two dozen activists formed a caravan Friday afternoon and drove around the Valley Street jail in a show of support for all incarcerated mothers. Sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), the activists affixed signs and flags – “Build Communities Not Cages,” “End Deportation,” and “Free Them All” – to their cars as Grace Kindeke of AFSC, leading the convoy, drew attention to the motorcade with a bullhorn. The event was part of AFSC’s “Free Them All” days of action.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Car caravan of protesters call for alternatives to incarceration outside the Valley Street jail

A group advocating for alternatives circled Manchester’s Valley Street jail with a honking car caravan on Friday afternoon. The small group, convened by the American Friends Service Committee, sought to highlight the toll jail places on families. Instead of jail, the group wants to see community-based alternatives to jail, and programs like drug courts and mental health courts to divert people with mental health and substance abuse disorders from the criminal justice system.
Sutton, MAWMUR.com

19-year-old arrested for going 125 mph on I-89 in Sutton, police say

SUTTON, N.H. — A 19-year-old from Massachusetts was arrested for allegedly going 125 miles per hour on I-89 in Sutton. New Hampshire State Police said troopers spotted the vehicle after 11:30 p.m. on Friday. The posted speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour. Police said he had three passengers in the car, two of them were minors.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Three arrested in connection to Millyard brawl in April

Manchester police have made three arrests in connection to a Millyard incident last month when a man was shot after allegedly hitting several people with his car during a brawl, police said. The three, all in their early 20s, were charged with felony riot, Manchester police said in a statement....
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Manchester man dies in Valley Street jail

A Manchester man died alone in his cell in the Valley Street jail in Manchester early Wednesday. Robert Martel, 37, of Manchester was found unresponsive in his cell late Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Department of Corrections Superintendent Willie Scurry. He had been booked into the jail Monday evening, sentenced...