The UFC returns to the Vegas APEX after a week long break with a deep card. Very deep. Not a good card, but the UFC went quantity over quality. Its headlined by a fight that I dont think anyone was really asking for, but were getting anyway. Rozenstruik VS Sakai. Look, its not a good card but you can still bet on it. I’ll say this, the odds for this card are so lopsided. There arent a lot of fights that are -120 VS +110. But were here to make money. Not overthink it.