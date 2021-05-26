Cancel
Texas State

3 dead, 1 hurt after reported shooting at Texas apartment

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Three people were killed and a fourth person was injured after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Arlington, authorities said.

The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths but said they are not searching for a suspect.

Police said on Twitter that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately release details on the nature of the fourth person’s injuries or their condition.

