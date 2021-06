I know it’s become commonplace to say this, but sending everyone home from the office was so much easier than bringing everyone back. Then, there was a clear goal—the rules were imposed by the virus, and by health authorities. Now, there are no rules. Polls show the majority of knowledge workers want “hybrid,” and the majority of companies plan to give it to them. But figuring out what hybrid means remains a massive design challenge. (I certainly haven’t figured it out—I spent an entire day at the office last week doing nothing but nonstop Zoom calls.)