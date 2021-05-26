Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Man gets prison for fatally throwing man from truck on I-435

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally swerving on Interstate 435 and fatally throwing a man from the back of his pickup truck in 2019.

Skylar Waddell, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after earlier pleading guilty to manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash, the Kansas City Star reported. Waddell was sentenced to 12 years on the manslaughter conviction and three more years for the traffic violation.

Authorities said the incident happened in November 2019, when Steve Norris, 48, returned to his disabled truck on the side of I-435 and found Waddell stealing items from the truck. Norris jumped on the back of Waddell’s truck as Waddell sped away, police said, and Waddell reacted by violently swerving and crashing, sending Norris flying into the southbound lanes of the interstate.

