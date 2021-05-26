Cancel
O'Neill about to come off IL for Cardinals as Bader goes on

By Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 29 days ago

CHICAGO — As one Cardinals outfielder heads for the injured list, another is ready to come off when the team reaches Arizona. Harrison Bader was found, through a CT scan Tuesday, to have suffered a non-displaced fracture of a rib on his right side when he landed on the baseball that had glanced off his glove in a diving catch attempt he made in the third inning here Monday night. Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list and first baseman John Nogowski was recalled from Class AAA Memphis.

