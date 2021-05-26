Cancel
The Collabs: Duke & Dexter Debuts Playboy Shoe Collection With Help From Luka Sabbat + More

By FN Staff
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26, 2021: Duke & Dexter has debuted its most ambitious — and perhaps riskiest — collaboration yet. The British footwear label partnered with Playboy to create a series of limited footwear and accessories that highlight the magazine’s cultural influence but seek to modernize its vision of self-expression. Archie Hewlett, founder and CEO of the shoe brand, said, “We’re really excited to show who the modern Duke & Dexter x Playboy is — subversive, tasteful and ultimately, aware.” To launch the collab, the partners recruited a “modern Playboy” — model and artist Luka Sabbat — to front the campaign. He was photographed by Menelik Puryear on 35mm in L.A. at the historic La Dolce Vita restaurant and was styled by George Cortina. The collection includes eight loafer designs limited to 250 pairs, which are retailing for $289-$346 at Dukeanddexter.com and Allsole.com. Also on offer is a rare bunny camo robe made in conjunction with British tailor Joseph Darcy, priced at $721.

