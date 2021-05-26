1 killed, 1 injured in fire at Bristol home

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — One person died and a second was injured in a fire at a three-family home in Bristol, fire officials say.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Tuesday and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the back of the building, Chief Michael DeMello said in a statement.

Firefighters rescued the victim from inside the building but they were pronounced dead at the scene, DeMello said.

A second victim was taken to the hospital and evaluated for non life-threatening injuries, he said.

No names were made public.

The fire was confined to one apartment, but the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause remains under investigation.