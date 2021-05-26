Helping US small businesses survive the COVID-driven shift online
Small businesses have always been the backbone of the American economy - scrappy, resilient and hard working. Rarely in our country's history have small businesses been forced to adapt more quickly in order to survive than during the past year. Yet by refocusing their approach and turning online for sales, deliveries and services, millions of small businesses across the country have weathered this storm. Now, our country is at an inflection point. We must take the bold steps needed to help small businesses transition to the new and quickly evolving online commerce environment - and support major infrastructure investments being considered by Congress.www.msn.com