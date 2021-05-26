Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Helping US small businesses survive the COVID-driven shift online

By Jamie Iannone, opinion contributor
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses have always been the backbone of the American economy - scrappy, resilient and hard working. Rarely in our country's history have small businesses been forced to adapt more quickly in order to survive than during the past year. Yet by refocusing their approach and turning online for sales, deliveries and services, millions of small businesses across the country have weathered this storm. Now, our country is at an inflection point. We must take the bold steps needed to help small businesses transition to the new and quickly evolving online commerce environment - and support major infrastructure investments being considered by Congress.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Urban Areas#Online Stores#Online Retailers#Online Businesses#U S Businesses#Sustainable Business#Online Communities#Covid#American#Congress#Freaks And Geeks#Online Marketplaces#Online Sales#Entrepreneurs#Untapped Communities#Customers#Support Nonprofits#Government Investments#Consumer Spending Habits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Small BusinessTimes-Herald

Still COVID assistance money for NY small businesses

ALBANY (TNS) — Small businesses in New York state that still need a cash infusion to cover costs from the COVID-19 pandemic now have access to a new pool of money. Starting this week, small businesses can apply for between $5,000 and $50,000 in assistance under the state’s new Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program. It is launching after the federal Paycheck Protection Program, created last summer to help small businesses harmed by the pandemic, drew to a close at the end of May.
Retailetftrends.com

The Whale of Retail: Investing in E-Commerce

The coronavirus pandemic has transformed the way we interact with the world, supporting a shift toward online shopping and e-commerce. In the upcoming webcast, The Whale of Retail: Investing in E-Commerce, Christian Magoon, Founder and CEO, Amplify ETFs; and Jane Edmondson, Founder & CEO, EQM Indexes, will discuss how they believe the growing presence of e-commerce will continue to accelerate in the global markets.
San Angelo, TXmelvillereview.com

San Angelo’s Business Factory helps small businesses grow

Business incubation started in 1959 in New York when an outdated Massey-Ferguson farm implement plant closed. The family that purchased the plant made a decision to divide up the constructing into lesser areas for use by smaller organizations. The relatives presented accounting assistance and assisted them with boosting cash and presented other business aid services. Since then business enterprise incubators have distribute during the country, like right here in San Angelo. San Angelo’s organization incubator is identified as the Small business Manufacturing facility and is positioned downtown in the Company Source Middle (BRC) on 69 North Chadbourne Avenue. Its target is to support emerging companies grow and survive throughout the important startup period of time.
Moreno Valley, CAiebusinessdaily.com

MoVal program looks to help small businesses

Moreno Valley’s small businesses will soon have an advantage when bidding on contracts with the city for goods, equipment, supplies, and materials. The Vendor Preference Program, which Moreno Valley officials announced Wednesday, could give eligible businesses a five percent preference when submitting bids to the city, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Small Businesshottytoddy.com

Helping Small Businesses Protect Their Data and Operations

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have had to increasingly rely on digital methods to store information, communicate with employees and conduct their work. Whether this means more reliance on computers at the office or at home, a side-effect is that businesses have opened themselves to countless new security risks, as evidenced by recent high-profile cyberattacks on the oil and gas and meat industries.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

EDITORIAL: Small businesses all over need help

The ages-old question - "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" - can apply to the COVID-19 pandemic. And how the question is answered depends on whether a business will survive. Regarding the pandemic, there are three kinds of people: those who think it was a hoax; those who...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Free website help available for small businesses

INDIANA – The Gayle and Bill Cook Center for Entrepreneurship and Indiana University Kelley School of Business are partnering to support the long-term economic recovery of Hoosier small businesses and entrepreneurs. Companies may apply for no-cost assistance to help establish or increase their online presence through website development, e-commerce support,...
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

Help us beat Covid

Mariposa County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko administers a Covid-19 vaccine to his daughter, Anna, at a public health mass vaccination clinic this spring. Submitted photoIf you’ve been paying attention to Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County Health Officer, you’ve heard him talk about the vaccines versus variants. He’s mentioned it...
IndustrySFGate

Fast Casual Chain Transaction Growth Drives Recovery in Key Markets

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 11, 2021. Geography matters when it comes to pandemic recovery for U.S. restaurant chains. A mix of factors, like pandemic-related restaurant restrictions, the closing or opening of units, or chain performance, even the weather or event, can impact restaurant chain customer transactions in a specific market area, reports The NPD Group. For example, restaurant chain customer transaction declines in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) designated market area improved from double-digit declines last year to -4% in May 2021 compared to May 2019, a pre-pandemic basis of comparison. DFW ranks in the top 10 markets to recover from the steep customer transaction declines caused by the pandemic last year. In addition to Texas lifting COVID restaurant restrictions in March, the market's May customer transactions reflect new restaurant units opening and a +10% increase in fast casual chain transactions compared to a year ago, according to NPD's CREST® Performance Alerts, which provides a quick weekly view of chain-specific transactions and share trends for 75 quick service, fast casual, midscale, and casual dining chains representing 53% of the commercial restaurant traffic in the U.S.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Companies cashing in as Americans return to offices

As Americans slowly revert to pre-pandemic life and head back to the office, some companies are finding ways to cash in. One example is the newly announced collaboration between QuickCollect Solutions, a provider of grocery pickup solutions that is powered by Bell and Howell, and supermarket chain Lowes Foods to expand the Lowes Foods To Go delivery options to cater to employees.
Small BusinessPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.M. bike manufacturer illustrates small businesses’ fight to survive COVID-19

T.J. Tollakson has faced many of the pandemic-worsened business issues detailed in a Goldman Sachs survey released Wednesday.  His performance Dimond bikes were hard to sell in a year when triathletes, the key market, were sidelined by canceled events. They weren’t buying the high-end triathlon bikes, or the travel bags designed to carry the bikes […] The post D.M. bike manufacturer illustrates small businesses’ fight to survive COVID-19 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Economybeefmagazine.com

China Phase 1 helping shift buying patterns back to US

The China Phase 1 deal is helping re-establish agricultural export trade flows to the once favored destination for U.S. commodities, according to a panel who presented at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Ag Advisory Marketing meeting on June 9. During a panel discussion offering perspectives on the pandemic, recovery and...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

3 Tips For Increasing Customer Acquisition

“No thanks, I don’t need more customers,” said absolutely no small business owner ever. More customers means more revenue and more profits, so every business wants to drive more of them. But that can be easier said than done, especially in the middle of 2021. The last year and a...