New England Patriots 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

By Tyler Sullivan
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots are looking to rebound from 2020, one of their worst seasons in recent memory. During the first season of the post-Tom Brady era, the club went 7-9 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs for the first time since 2008. To try and avoid a similar fate in 2021, Bill Belichick dived hard into free agency signing a number of high-profile players, including linebacker Matt Judon along with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Not only did Belichick upgrade the supporting cast around the quarterback spot, but he also utilized the No. 15 overall pick at the draft by taking Alabama signal-caller Mac Jones. New England also re-signed Cam Newton and the veteran will likely begin the year as QB1, but it does feel like only a matter of time before there's a changing of the guard at that critical position.

