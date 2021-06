England will host Romania in an international friendly on Sunday. England, which is in the midst of a five-match winning streak, will be tuning up for UEFA Euro 2020 Group D play, which begins next week. Romania, meanwhile, is out to snap a three-match losing streak as it prepares for the first of its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification matches. Romania leads the all-time series 3-2-6, but the sides have not met since June 2000, when Romania posted a 3-2 victory in the UEFA European championship.