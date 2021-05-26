Cancel
Clint Frazier starting to show signs of life at the plate

By Kristie Ackert
NY Daily News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Frazier is finally starting to find his way at the plate. After not starting most of last week due to a neck issue, he was back in the lineup Sunday and in the last two games has gone 5-for-8. “I mean, obviously, the last few games, I’ve swung it...

Aaron Hicks
Aaron Boone
Corey Kluber
Brett Gardner
Clint Frazier
#Yankees
MLB
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
MLBchatsports.com

The New York Yankees offense is showing signs of life in Minnesota

It’s no secret that the New York Yankees have been borderline unwatchable at times this season. Many expected that the team would once again be overly reliant on their offense to carry the load for some questionable pitching. But two months in, the Yankees pitching staff has been one of the best in the league and the offense has all but disappeared.
MLBnumberfire.com

Clint Frazier in right field Thursday for Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander J.A. Happ and the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees will start Miguel Andujar, Aaron Judge, and Frazier across the outfield on Thursday. Frazier will bat ninth. numberFire’s models project Frazier for 10.6 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Clint Frazier: Back on bench

Frazier will sit Tuesday against Toronto. Frazier sits for the fourth time in six games. Aaron Judge returns from a back issue to start in right field, with Brett Gardner starting in center.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Looking at What’s Been Causing Clint Frazier’s Troubles

In a small sample during the 2020 season, it looked as if Clint Frazier took some steps forward, both offensively and defensively, that made many think he was finally turning the corner and becoming the player that made him a top-five pick in the 2013 draft, as well as one of the game’s top prospects. Frazier posted an impressive .267/.394/.511 slash line last year, and he also notably saw his defense grade out as positive, and even ending up a finalist for a Gold Glove award, a welcome surprise after a few years of notable defensive miscues and injuries sustained in the field.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Gary Sanchez, Clint Frazier’s resurgence crucial for Yankees: Sherman

To make the playoffs this year, the Yankees’ season needs to resemble Gary Sanchez. Perhaps Miguel Andujar. Maybe Clint Frazier. Disappointment, then recovery. Something left for dead, that isn’t. There were many reasons why the Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit to beat the A’s, 7-5, Saturday. Nestor Cortes Jr....
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Twins lineups Wednesday: Gary Sanchez, Clint Frazier out; Miguel Andujar in left

MINNEAPOLIS — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Wednesday. RHP Gerrit Cole will make his 13th start of the season on Wednesday at Minnesota ... the 30-year-old will pitch on extended five days’ rest due to Monday’s team off day … last pitched on Thursday vs. Tampa Bay and took the loss in the Yankees’ 9-2 loss (5.0IP, 5H, 5ER, 2BB, 7K, 1HR) … according to Elias, his 104K through his first 12 starts are the most by any Yankees pitcher in his first 12 starts of a season, surpassing Al Downing’s 101K in 1963 … collected his 1,500th career strikeout (Brett Phillips swinging in the third) on 5/12 at Tampa Bay (in his 212th career game), becoming the second-fastest player (in terms of games) to reach the milestone (Randy Johnson - 206th career game) … was named the AL “Pitcher of the Month” for April after going 4-1 with a 1.43 ERA (37.2IP, 6ER) and 62K in six starts … in his first year with the Yankees in 2020, went 7-3 with two complete games and a 2.84 ERA (73.0IP, 53H, 27R/23ER, 17BB, 94K, 14HR) in 12 starts …the three-time All-Star (2018-19 with Houston, 2015 with Pittsburgh) has finished in the top-five of Cy Young Award voting four times (fourth in 2020, second in 2019, fifth in 2018, fourth in 2015) … his .194 opponents’ BA since joining the American League in 2018 is the second-lowest in AL history (min. 500.0IP) … his career 10.27 K/9.0IP ratio (1,534K/1,343.2IP) is the eighth-highest in Major League history (min. 1,000.0IP) … was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (28th overall) of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign and went on to play at UCLA for three seasons (2009-11) … was the first overall pick of the 2011 First-Year Player Draft, the 15th pitcher (and 11th right-hander) to be chosen first … is the fifth player selected first overall to play for the Yankees, joining Alex Rodriguez, Darryl Strawberry, Tim Foli and Ron Blomberg.
MLBLeader-Telegram

Clint Frazier’s double caps Yankee comeback against Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may not have been dramatic, but the Yankees' come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field Tuesday night was a huge one. They came into this series stumbling, trying to stay above .500 and with their general manager showing up to talk about fixing this thing.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Miggy needs to be the Yankees starting left fielder

In a battle of young outfielders who have high upside, it's Miguel Andujar who should be starting every day in left field over Clint Frazier. Coming into this season, there was good reason to have high hopes for both of these young athletes, and both still have a very high upside.
MLBnewsbrig.com

Jonathan Loaisiga flops as Yankees’ rally falls short

A lack of sticky stuff didn’t seem to bother Gerrit Cole at all. Unfortunately for the Yankees, Jonathan Loaisiga followed with his worst performance of the season. The right-hander allowed four runs in the eighth inning, as the Yankees blew a late lead to lose to Kansas City, 6-5, on Tuesday in The Bronx, as a ninth-inning threat fell short.
MLBallfans.co

The backstory to Yankees’ Miguel Andujar stealing Clint Frazier’s left field job | Analysis

Once upon a time, a recurring storyline during Aaron Boone’s first season as Yankees manager was his rookie third baseman’s strengths and weaknesses. Miguel Andujar hit like crazy that year after beginning 2018 in Triple-A, yet seemed to receive as much pub for his fielding as he did for offensive stats which were so good that he finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting to Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

How Yankees weigh Clint Frazier vs. Miguel Andujar playing time battle

NEW YORK — Clint Frazier isn’t the Yankees everyday left fielder anymore. That doesn’t mean he can’t win his job back. But it does mean he’ll have to prove himself past Miguel Andujar, who’s handled the position well and hit better than Frazier of late. Still, Frazier was in manager...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Left Field: Depth Charts Reimagined

With less than six weeks to go before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees soon must decide whether this team, with their anemic hitting, inconsistent pitching, shoddy defense and abhorrent base running, actually has the potential to bring home a Title. On paper, every legitimate projection system had this team running away with the AL East for the past few years; in practice, they finished 7 games behind Tampa Bay in 2020 and are currently struggling to hold on to third place in the division they were supposed to be dominating. But before the front office decides if they’re going to be buyers or sellers this summer, they need to see how the team performs with the best lineup they can put together with their current crew. Currently, the only inefficiency in the arrangement of their current depth chart is in left field.