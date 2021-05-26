More details about Valve’s SteamPal have appeared

We’ve all been on the edge of our seats since Bloomberg reported on a possible Nintendo Switch Pro release date. Now, the Spanish newsletter Vandal has leaked several details of the reported new design. The information on the new, updated Switch hardware was gathered from a Chinese accessory manufacturer. Only time will tell how accurate the leak is, but in the meantime, let’s take a look. According to Vandal, the overall console size will about the same as the original Nintendo Switch, featuring a borderless screen that will provide a display up to 7 inches bigger. We don’t yet know the resolution of this screen, but when plugged into the TV, the console will support 4K output. That sounds pretty excellent, but what else does it have to offer?