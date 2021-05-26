More details about Valve’s SteamPal have appeared
In a report from Ars Technica, who are more familiar with what Valve’s been up to, they’ve revealed new details about the potential console. As we reported yesterday, Valve appears to have been working on their own handheld console, with portable features such as “Bluetooth” and “airplane mode” being in the latest Steam Client Beta update, and now that the news has broken, Ars Technica has revealed a little more about what they know.mspoweruser.com