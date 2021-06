While little about the highly anticipated follow-up to 2013’s third installment in the series is known, BioShock 4 is in some form of active development. That news was confirmed by 2K last year, which followed the announcement by naming newly-formed studio Cloud Chamber as the team responsible for reviving Ken Levine’s acclaimed franchise after almost a decade of dormancy. Since then, of course, fans have heard little to nothing about the project, having been warned back in 2020 by the publisher that it would take some time for anything substantial (gameplay, trailers, etc.) to be shown publicly.