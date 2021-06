Thumbs Up: It was great to see a big group of Alexandria Boy Scouts from Troop 412 attend Monday night’s Alexandria City Council meeting. They did it to earn their “Citizenship in the Community” merit badge. They listened well and paid attention. Boy Scouts have visited the council chambers many times over the years and the mayor and council members always welcome them warmly for taking the time to experience local government in action. This time, the Alexandria Police Department gave each Scout a police department patch to go along with their well-earned badges.