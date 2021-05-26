In ‘The Atmospherians,’ two friends battle toxic masculinity by starting a cult
Sometime in the not-too-distant future, America has a “man horde” problem: Groups of adult men band together, seemingly subconsciously and attack unwitting people. These hordes do puzzling things. They swarm cars at the mall and change their tires, terrifying the drivers who don’t need their tires changed. They rescue a kitten from a tree. They kick a German shepherd to death. They break into houses and . . . fold laundry?www.washingtonpost.com