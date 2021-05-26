In ‘The Atmospherians,’ two friends battle toxic masculinity by starting a cult

This is one of those movies that make a lot of people hope and pray that there aren’t any folks out there psychotic enough to try something like this, only to realize that yes, there are probably people out there that are DEFINITELY psychotic enough to try something like this, if they could get away with it. When two fans in their 20s decide to snag a former child star in the hope that they can rehabilitate her career and bring her back to prominence it’s bound to be a cringe-worthy good time or at the very least a movie that will make your jaw drop since the idea of kidnapping someone in this day and age is a bit crazy considering the use of social media, the technology that exists to track people down, and the wealth of information at the fingertips of those that might come looking for the kidnapped individual.