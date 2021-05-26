Cancel
In ‘The Atmospherians,’ two friends battle toxic masculinity by starting a cult

By Freelance writer
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometime in the not-too-distant future, America has a “man horde” problem: Groups of adult men band together, seemingly subconsciously and attack unwitting people. These hordes do puzzling things. They swarm cars at the mall and change their tires, terrifying the drivers who don’t need their tires changed. They rescue a kitten from a tree. They kick a German shepherd to death. They break into houses and . . . fold laundry?

