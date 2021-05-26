Ford: Electric vehicles to be 40% of global sales by 2030

The Ford Maverick has finally been revealed, and with a fully-loaded version barely topping $40,000, it seems like great value. In all honesty, we weren't expecting it to be revealed as a hybrid, but it makes sense and we can't fault the truck based on the figures it promises - 40 mpg is impressive no matter how it's achieved. But the plans for Ford's cheapest vehicle in the US don't stop there. CEO Jim Farley has spoken with The New York Times and said that he "could envision Ford producing a family of Maverick variants, including an electric model." Not much more was said, but we can tell a lot from that simple quote.