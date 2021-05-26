Cancel
Cars

Tag Along While We Review the 2022 VW Taos

By Wesley Wren
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of compact cars and hatchbacks is, ironically, shrinking. The once robust segment is seeing storied nameplates fall to the wayside every new year. Volkswagen added some fuel to that fire with its latest-generation Golf model’s departure from the US Market. When you look at the declining demand for compact cars and hatchbacks in the U.S., it makes sense. Filling the Golf’s void, VW looked saw a perfect place to meet customer demands: small crossovers. The Volkswagen Taos is both a literal and spiritual successor to the Golf’s place in the United States. While literal might be a stretch because of its high-riding seating, the Taos is replacing the Golf’s place in Volkswagen’s Puebla, Mexico factory. Spiritually? It’s following the changing tides of consumer trends. Powering the VW Taos is a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 making 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque.

