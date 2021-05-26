Gene Therapy Partially Restores Blind Man’s Sight
In March 2020, a team of scientists used the CRISPR gene editing tool to alter the gene for inherited blindness in somebody’s eye. The experiment was a proof-of-concept test run showing the possibilities for in vivo genetic modification. Now, another team of scientists has thought of a different way to use genetic engineering to combat blindness. And they may have already helped one man with a loss of vision experience a very limited form of sight.nerdist.com