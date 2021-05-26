Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Gene Therapy Partially Restores Blind Man’s Sight

By Matthew Hart
nerdist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, a team of scientists used the CRISPR gene editing tool to alter the gene for inherited blindness in somebody’s eye. The experiment was a proof-of-concept test run showing the possibilities for in vivo genetic modification. Now, another team of scientists has thought of a different way to use genetic engineering to combat blindness. And they may have already helped one man with a loss of vision experience a very limited form of sight.

nerdist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness#Gene Therapy#Nature Medicine#Genetic Engineering#Crispr Gene Editing#Science News#Blind Patients#Partial Vision#Crispr Gene Editing#Vivo Genetic Modification#Severe Vision Impairment#Nerve Impulses#Exogenous Optical Stimuli#Vision Loss#Objects#Rare#Scientists#Vision Experience#Flashes#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & Treatmentswcn247.com

Newer methods may boost gene therapy's use for more diseases

Scientists are trying to treat a growing number of rare diseases with gene therapy. It offers a potential one-time fix that attacks the root cause of illness rather than just treating symptoms. Most of these therapies are still experimental, but a few have been approved and are in use now. Newer ways of supplying genes are giving companies more economic incentive to try this by letting them develop one tool for a variety of disorders. U.S. health officials are working with them to encourage this trend. Collectively, rare diseases aren’t so rare; roughly 30 million Americans have one.
Diseases & Treatmentsshorelinemedia.net

Increase in use of gene therapy for rare diseases

Scientists are trying to treat a growing number of rare diseases with gene therapy. It offers a potential one-time fix that attacks the root cause of illness rather than just treating symptom. (June 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Sciencehackaday.com

Algae Gene Gives Blind Man Some Light-Based Sight

What are single-celled organisms good for, you may wonder? Science has found a wonderful new use for one of them — restoring partial sight to people with inherited forms of blindness. More specifically, they took a gene from algae that responds to light and moves toward it in order to replace dead or defective photo-receptor cells that lie between the human pupil and the optic nerve.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover gene linked to bone cancer in children, ID potential novel therapy

Researchers have discovered a gene, OTUD7A, that impacts the development of Ewing sarcoma, a bone cancer that occurs mainly in children. They have also identified a compound that shows potential to block OTUD7A protein activity. The finding, by scientists at the University of North Carolina and the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, appeared online June 1, 2021, in Advanced Science.
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Gene therapy: What Are The Barriers to Industrialization?

The scaling-up of industrialized processes involved in manufacturing gene therapy products face many challenges. These challenges must be addressed and overcome if these important advancements are to be successful in the marketplace. Image credit: Pall Corporation. Effectively commercializing gene therapies for patient use requires considerable financial investment and dedicated resources....
Science Daily

New adaptable nanoparticle platform enables enhanced delivery of gene therapies

Scientists have developed polypeptide-based materials that act as effective vectors for delivering gene therapies. The first-of-its-kind platform enables the vectors to be adapted to suit the specific gene therapy cargo. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences and funded by Science Foundation Ireland, is...
Healthptproductsonline.com

This Tool Awakens ‘Ghosts’ in Parkinson’s Patients

Scientists are developing a “brain stress test” for evaluating the mental status of patients with Parkinson’s disease. It involves awakening the “ghosts” hidden in specific networks of the brain to predict the onset of hallucinations. Scientists from Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) are providing a new way to evaluate...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

Bayer's Cell, Gene Therapies for Parkinson's Disease Enters Human Trials

Bayer AG’s (OTC: BAYRY) Parkinson’s disease stem cell therapy has officially landed in the clinic, while another treatment for the neurodegenerative movement disorder is recruiting patients. Bayer’s subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics’s trial will eventually enroll 10 participants. Patients will have dopamine-producing cells surgically implanted into a part of the brain called...
Portland, ORohsu.edu

New gene therapy uses Tylenol to combat genetic diseases

Researchers have developed a new approach to gene therapy that leans on the common pain reliever acetaminophen to force a variety of genetic diseases into remission. A paper published in Science Translational Medicine describes how the novel technique successfully treated the blood-clotting disorder hemophilia and the debilitating metabolic disease known as phenylketonuria, or PKU, in mice.
Diseases & Treatmentssflcn.com

Protecting Neural Axons Could Prove Therapeutic for Some Neurodegenerative Diseases

Understanding how diseases alter processes in your body and what effects they have on your overall health is critical to finding effective treatment options. For instance, there is a clear connection between the condition of your neural axons and the development of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s Disease. Furthering our comprehension regarding the nature of these connections can help shed light upon how we can potentially treat disease conditions or prevent them from progressing.
Medical & Biotechwallstreetdaily.com

[Video] New Gene Therapy to Cure Blindness?

Several weeks ago, I alerted you to the resurgence of interest in gene therapy stocks by providing you with three compelling and undeniable data points. Of course, not everyone is persuaded by data. Some investors need to “see” the trend before they’ll believe it and buy it. Well, ask and...
Nature.com

Gene therapy helps children with immunodeficiency

A lentivirus-based treatment restores immune function with minimal side effects in children with adenosine deaminase deficiency. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Adenosine deaminase (ADA) deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder that leads to potentially life-threatening severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). Enzyme-replacement therapy provides only limited...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study supports gene therapy as a promising treatment for soft bone disease

A preclinical study led by scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys has established that AAV8-TNAP-D10—a gene therapy that replaces a key enzyme found in bone—may be a safe and effective single-dose treatment for hypophosphatasia (HPP). The study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research and performed in a murine model of the disease, further supports advancing the therapy toward human clinical trials.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

New study gives clue to the cause, and possible treatment of Parkinson's disease

Researchers from the Brain Research Institute, Niigata University, Japan may have unraveled a new approach that could revolutionize the treatment, prevention, and possibly reversal of the damage that could lead to Parkinson's disease (PD). This novel finding utilizing cellular and zebrafish models, demonstrates how the leakage of mitochondrial dsDNA into the cytosol environment of the cell can contribute to the impairment of brain tissue of patients with PD.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Unusual copper and iron found forming in brains of Alzheimer's patients

A team of researchers associated with several institutions in the U.K., Germany and the U.S. has found evidence of an unusual kind of copper and iron in the brains of Alzheimer's patients. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their discovery of the metals in two Alzheimer's patients and what it could mean for the study and treatment of the disease.