Scott Disick hands out diamond necklaces and Rolexes as party favors, more proof stars are nothing like us

By Neia Balao
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom having the means to purchase a $15 million empty lot to being the subject of an AP exam question, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the ways in which celebrities are nothing like us, May 2021 edition! First up? Lord Disick. On May 25, Page Six revealed that Scott Disick handed out some pretty insane party favors at his 39th birthday bash — diamond watches and necklaces! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to show off the dazzling gifts that included diamond chokers and Rolex watches from Luxe VVS Jewelers. "I've never heard of this before, party favors like this," she says in the clip. "These are Scott's party favors, you guys, so anyone can just walk in right here if they're invited." (Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the diamond Cuban link necklace she took home.) As for what the birthday boy had to say about his generosity? "This is how the Lord does it," he told Kim. "I'm sorry everybody else gives out candy; I give out ice, and good ice." We wish we could've been there! Keep reading for more...

