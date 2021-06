As the end of Fort Hays State University’s $100 million Journey campaign draws near, the Foundation reflected on the many generous donations of not only money, but also time and talent, received throughout the five-year campaign. One group that continually contributes to the success of Fort Hays State is the FHSU Foundation Board of Trustees. This dedicated group of Tiger supporters has made an incredible impact on the university, the Foundation’s fundraising efforts, and the overall success of the Journey campaign. Beyond its active participation, this group alone has donated more than $16 million toward the campaign.