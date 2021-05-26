Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Cruella review: Emma Stone is a riot in Disney’s wickedly stylish take on the fashion film

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong. 12A, 134 mins. In 1996, Glenn Close glided onto screens in fur and feathers, with an electric shock of a black-and-white wig perched on her head and a cackle that could summon the dead. Her take on Cruella de Vil, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of its 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, has, for a long time, felt positively definitive. And so, it’s a great compliment to Emma Stone’s performance in Cruella– playing a young, mostly reimagined version of the character – that it never feels as if she’s wrestling with the shadow of her predecessor.

www.independent.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Nicholas Britell
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Emily Beecham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Industry#Film Adaptation#Film History#Dalmatians#Cabaret#Baroness#Stooges#Copacabana#Liberty#Phantom Thread#Fashion History#Lace#Beauty#Broadway#Story#Mad Max#Vintage Hits#Fur#Immaculate Gowns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
MoviesNBC Connecticut

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'Cruella' Star Emma Stone Says Disney Villain Ursula Should Get Her Own Movie

Disney’s new “Cruella” tells the origin story of the iconic villain Cruella de Vil. Emma Stone stars as the titular character with Emma Thompson playing her nemesis, fashion designer Baroness von Hellman. Variety’s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin asked the cast of the film which other Disney villains...
Beauty & Fashionleftlion.co.uk

Film Review: Cruella

When it was announced in 2013 that Cruella de Vil, the puppy-murdering sociopath who creates havoc in the Dalmatians movies, was going to receive her own origin story, the question on the lips of film fans, critics and — let’s face it — pretty much everyone on the face of the earth was… why? Yet, while Cruella fails to truly justify its existence, it is a fun, playful flick that marks the return of proper blockbuster entertainment on the silver screen. It really shouldn’t work, but it weirdly does — more or less.
Beauty & FashionIGN

Disney's Cruella - "Do You Have A Light?" Official Clip

In this clip from the upcoming film, Disney's Cruella, Estella (Emma Stone) makes quite a flashy, and fiery, appearance at a party. Emma Stone stars in the live-action film about the rebellious early days of the notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella. Disney's Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, arrives in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28, 2021.
Moviesclichemag.com

Emma Stone Explains Why ‘Cruella’s Signature Cigarette Holder Didn’t Make It Into New Film

‘Cruella’ star Emma Stone has opened up about the absence of one particular prop that was prominently featured in the original ‘101 Dalmatians’ movie. Emma Stone, 32, has revealed why her character’s signature cigarette is absent from Disney’s Cruella. The new mom opened up in a new interview about why the prop, which was featured heavily in the original 101 Dalmatians movie, didn’t make the cut in the new live action spin-off film. “That is not allowed in 2021,” Emma told The New York Times. “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder … I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible.”
Movies/Film

Watch New ‘Cruella’ Clips as Movie Tickets and Disney+ Pre-Orders Go on Sale For the ‘101 Dalmations’ Prequel

Cruella, a movie whose very existence continues to baffle me, is headed to theaters and Disney+ with Premiere Access very soon. As we get closer and closer to the Emma Stone film, Disney has gone ahead and put movie tickets for the movie on sale. They’re always making it possible to pre-order the film on Disney+, in case that’s something you want to do. On top of all that, there are three new clips you can watch below.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
MoviesEW.com

First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills." Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Cruella Sequel in the Works at Disney, Emma Stone May or May Not Reprise the Role

Washington [US], June 5: Seems like Disney isn’t finished telling Cruella de Vil’s story just yet! Before Emma Stone-starrer ‘Cruella’ has even entered its second weekend of release, Disney is already in early development on a sequel of the film. Cruella Official Trailer 2: Emma Stone Is a Beautiful Badass Disney Villain as She Goes Against Emma Thompson’s Baroness.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
Shoppingallears.net

Stock Up on ALL the Movie Essentials for Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Premiere!

Are you ready to cuddle up on our couch and cue up tons of new Disney movies and shows in the next month?. In the next month, Disney will release Pixar’s Luca directly to Disney+, premiere the new Marvel show, Loki on Disney+, and both Black Widow and Cruella will be making a debut both in theaters AND on Disney+ Premier Access. And, if you’re looking forward to learning more about Cruella De Vil’s backstory, then you can be ready on its premiere day with some exclusive Disney goodies!
MoviesTri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Cruella’ is devilishly good take on Disney’s legend

Cruella Wears Prada. It’s a better title for “Cruella” than Cruella. More on that later. “Cruella” is the backstory for how Cruella Deville became Cruella de Vil, how she connects with Horace and Jasper, and why she ends up hating Dalmatians. While Cruella is a creation of Disney past, this is the new Disney so De Vil — obviously pointing to her being the devil — becomes de Ville as in Cadillac de Ville.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Cruella’ Star Emma Stone ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ by Film’s Dark Storyline

Emma Stone wasn’t shocked by how dark Cruella de Vil’s backstory is in Disney’s new live-action “Cruella.”. “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of the script,” Stone told Variety‘s senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin while she promoted the film with co-star Emma Thompson. “I wasn’t surprised because I had seen all the permutations it was going through.”