Amazon Studios to buy James Bond studio MGM for £6bn

The entertainment landscape was handed another major shake-up recently when it was revealed that Amazon is set to acquire MGM for a deal valued at nearly $8.5 billion. MGM's vast library includes more than 4,000 movies and thousands of hours of TV. But the crown jewel of the studio's catalog is undoubtedly the James Bond franchise. So, does that mean we are going to get a James Bond TV show or spin-offs in the near future? While that might seem like an obvious conclusion to draw, we need to pump the brakes on that one as the situation is complicated.