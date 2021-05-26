Cancel
Visalia, CA

VUSD superintendent to retire this fall

By Reggie Ellis
thesungazette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – The woman who guided Tulare County’s largest school district through its most challenging years is now ready for retirement. On May 21, Visalia Unified Superintendent Tamara Ravalin announced her plans to retire on Aug. 31, 2021 after 40 years in education. She said she was grateful and honored for the time with Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) and spent much of the pandemic reflecting on her family, her faith and her health.

