Could GRP78 be a therapeutic target against COVID-19?

By Dr. Liji Thomas, MD
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues to take an enormous toll on public health and the economy in many parts of the world, the search for effective and safe new treatments remains an urgent one. A new study by a team of researchers at the Keck School of...

www.news-medical.net
