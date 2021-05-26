Cancel
NCX Creates the Largest US Forest Carbon Project

Cover picture for the articleNCX, a venture-backed climate tech company, has created the largest forest carbon project (by acreage) in the continental United States, the company said on May 26. Previously known as SilviaTerra, NCX (Natural Capital Exchange) is a data-driven forest carbon marketplace sourcing high-quality forest carbon credits from American landowners of all sizes.

