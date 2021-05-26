NCX Creates the Largest US Forest Carbon Project

Nautilus Solar Energy and TurningPoint Energy announced the King community solar project located in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, has reached mechanical completion and will be fully operational in July. The 15.68-MWDC (12.44-MWAC) project, made of two solar arrays, collectively represents the largest community solar project in Rhode Island and will provide more than 3,000 Rhode Island National Grid customers with energy savings from subscribing to the project. The project is owned and operated by Nautilus and originally developed by TPE. Former Governor and current U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attending the groundbreaking for the project in November 2019. The project required significant collaboration between Nautilus, TPE, Town of North Smithfield, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) as the project lies adjacent to the Landfill & Resource Recovery, Inc superfund site, which is currently undergoing a long-term remedial response under the oversight of the EPA.