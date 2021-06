FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen getting off a school bus in Fayetteville. The Fayetteville Police Department reports that Mikayla Smith, 16, was last seen getting off a school bus at Fayetteville High School on May 24. They say she did not come home after school and has not been in contact with her family since that day.