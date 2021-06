The Tulare County Board of Supervisors will consider $6.6 million for road projects in Southeastern Tulare County during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The board will consider approving a total of more than $31.7 million in road projects in Tulare County at its meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 47 projects in the county would be funded by various local, state and federal funding sources.