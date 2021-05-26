Cancel
Boulder, CO

State approves Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy for culinary, pro chef training

By BizWest Staff
 17 days ago

BOULDER — Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy, which opened in Boulder in March, is now approved and regulated by the Colorado Department of Higher Education's Private Occupational School Board. Recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Boulder Valley & Northern Colorado. Registration is open!. The program is led by vegan chef...

Renowned advertising executive sells Victorian home in Boulder for $4M

BOULDER — One of the most well-known ad executives in the country has sold his Boulder home after stepping away from the firm he co-founded for a second time. Alex Bogusky, who co-founded Crispin Porter + Bogusky in 1988, and his wife Ana sold their home at 421 Highland Ave. in Mapleton Hill for nearly $4 million last month, according to public records.
New Planet Fitness gym opening this week in Longmont

LONGMONT — PFIP LLC, the franchisor that operates Planet Fitness gyms across the country, is opening a new location in Longmont on Wednesday.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Boulder-based Moxxie Ventures launches $75M round

BOULDER — Moxxie Ventures GP LLC has begun fundraising for its second round, aiming to raise up to $75 million.
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Orbea to Move US Operations to Boulder, Colorado

After nearly 15 years in Little Rock, Arkansas, Orbea is moving their US offices and operations to Boulder, Colorado this May. With an incredible surge in the company’s sales over. the past several years, Orbea sees this as an ideal time to relocate to one of the premier bicycling cities...
Guest Opinion: Dr. Cliff Gronseth: Help and healing overseas with Boulder’s repurposed technology

Dear readers: We’ve been following Dr. Cliff Gronseth’s global humanitarian work through his nonprofit, Now You Are the Group’s Interest (NYAGI), for many years. In 2016 and 2017, NYAGI’s team of physicians and sonographers, along with high school and college students, visited Nepal to teach prenatal ultrasound techniques to skilled birth attendants. Students led the technology piece, teaching nurses how to use repurposed ipads and iphones. In 2019, the team traveled to Haiti, achieving similar goals. But in 2020, COVID put a stop to in-person teaching. Using the power of technology, NYAGI has been able to help nursing students in northern Nicaragua learn techniques to help babies breathe, and will be able to continue its work remotely in low-income countries, including in Tanzania this summer. But success depends on having the right technology — repurposed ipads and iphones — to teach the complexities of ultrasound (Are you hearing this Apple and Google?).
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Brickell Biotech closes enrollment for final U.S. clinical trial

Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) said it ended enrollment for its pivotal Phase III trial for its flagship anti-underarm-sweating treatment, with plans to issue initial results this year. The Boulder company made the announcement alongside its first-quarter earning reports, where it posted a net loss of $9 million and reported...
Large plot of ag land outside of Longmont trades for $6.65M

LONGMONT — A roughly 37-acre parcel of mostly agricultural land in unincorporated Boulder County just outside of Longmont recently sold for $6.65 million, county property records show. The seller of the property, located south of St. Vrain Road and west of the Vance Brand Municipal Airport, was Dog Gone Pastures...
Boulder County AIDS Project hosts virtual candlelight vigil

May 14—A virtual candlelight vigil to remember local people who have died of AIDS-related complications is set for Sunday. The Boulder County AIDS Project and the Interfaith AIDS Coalition of Boulder County are hosting the virtual memorial, which is part of the annual International AIDS Candlelight Memorial held around the world. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. To join through Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/8kz2e24z.
CU Boulder, Boulder County receive $400K scholarship grant

University of Colorado Boulder and Boulder County have received $400,000 in new grant funding for scholarships that will support an additional 65 first-generation students in low-income families in attending CU Boulder this fall. Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative grants require matching funds and, once fully funded, will provide $800,000 in scholarships...