Area Kiwanis Clubs team up to host inaugural Des Plaines Baby Shower Drive June 14-19
EKiwanis of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines collecting donations to address local diaper need. Two area Kiwanis Clubs, the eKiwanis Club of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines, will hold an inaugural communitywide Baby Shower Drive from June 14-19, 2021. With drop-off locations across Des Plaines, the clubs will collect baby goods and monetary donations to benefit Breakfast with Baby, a program of the Des Plaines Salvation Army. The goal of the clubs is to create a wave of good by "showering" the local organization with donations.www.dailyherald.com