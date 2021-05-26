Cancel
Des Plaines, IL

Area Kiwanis Clubs team up to host inaugural Des Plaines Baby Shower Drive June 14-19

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

EKiwanis of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines collecting donations to address local diaper need. Two area Kiwanis Clubs, the eKiwanis Club of Greater Chicago and Kiwanis Club of Des Plaines, will hold an inaugural communitywide Baby Shower Drive from June 14-19, 2021. With drop-off locations across Des Plaines, the clubs will collect baby goods and monetary donations to benefit Breakfast with Baby, a program of the Des Plaines Salvation Army. The goal of the clubs is to create a wave of good by "showering" the local organization with donations.

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

