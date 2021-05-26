Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Apartment fire displaces 10 people

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – Ten people are looking for a new home after a fire destroyed four units at an apartment complex last week. At 11:30 p.m. on May 17, Visalia Fire Department units responded to the apartment building in the 3900 block of South Shady Street, south of Caldwell Avenue for a two-alarm fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately saw heavy fire on the second story and roof. Fire crews used large hose lines and master streams to protect the rest of the building while extinguishing the fire.

thesungazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#La Vida#Apartment Building#Heavy Fire#Trucks#Accident#Apartment Complex#Visalia Fire Department#The Red Cross#Apartment Residents#Fire Crews#Two Alarm Fire#Fire Personnel#Firefighters#Home#Visalia Police Officers#Civilians#Caldwell Avenue#People#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
Related
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Goshen, CAPosted by
FOX26

Portable toilets stolen in Goshen

GOSHEN, Calif. — The Tulare Co. Sheriff's Office said deputies took a report of stolen trailers with portable toilets Thursday afternoon. Detectives said a property owner had eight portable toilets on his property, and reported them stolen around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Road 52 and Avenue 308. They...
Visalia, CAABC30 Fresno

Police identify woman killed in Visalia stabbing, suspect detained

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at a Visalia home, and the man police are calling a suspect in the case. Visalia police say 39-year-old Mandeep Basra died at Kaweah Health Medical Center after she was found stabbed at a home on Sweet Avenue and Preston Street just before 11:00 am on Wednesday.