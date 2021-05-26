Apartment fire displaces 10 people

VISALIA – Ten people are looking for a new home after a fire destroyed four units at an apartment complex last week. At 11:30 p.m. on May 17, Visalia Fire Department units responded to the apartment building in the 3900 block of South Shady Street, south of Caldwell Avenue for a two-alarm fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately saw heavy fire on the second story and roof. Fire crews used large hose lines and master streams to protect the rest of the building while extinguishing the fire.