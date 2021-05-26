Cancel
Cyber attack shuts down VUSD’s online systems

By The Sun-Gazette
thesungazette.com
Cover picture for the articleVISALIA – Thousands of Visalia Unified teachers, students and staff were locked out of the district’s online software last week during a ransomware attack. Ransomware is a type of malware, short for malicious software, used for digital blackmail where a person or group hacks into a server and locks out the user threatening to publish the data unless they pay a ransom. Ransomware typically gains access to a server when one of the users clicks a link or downloads a file which in turn downloads a virus locking the user out of their own data.

