Cyber attack shuts down VUSD’s online systems
VISALIA – Thousands of Visalia Unified teachers, students and staff were locked out of the district’s online software last week during a ransomware attack. Ransomware is a type of malware, short for malicious software, used for digital blackmail where a person or group hacks into a server and locks out the user threatening to publish the data unless they pay a ransom. Ransomware typically gains access to a server when one of the users clicks a link or downloads a file which in turn downloads a virus locking the user out of their own data.thesungazette.com