BTS music video for “Butter” sets new YouTube record

BTS’ “Butter” holds at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated May 31 to June 6, logging its second week atop the chart as it did on the Billboard Hot 100. “Butter” leads streaming, video, and radio airplay this week, while also performing well in downloads (No. 4) and Twitter mentions (No. 21). While streams for the global hit have decreased — from 29,935,364 last week to 18,729,013 this week — it still leads back number’s “Kaitou” (the song at No. 2 for the metric) by more than double the number of weekly streams. Likewise in video views, “Butter” is down to 11,348,160 from last week’s 15,694,345, but it’s still more than 4.5 times the number of views that Ado’s “Odo” (2,391,760) accumulated this week.