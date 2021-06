HOLLYWOOD—I was absolutely mesmerized with the Disney prequel “Cruella.” The thing about prequels, they tend to fail to deliver that actual punch that the audience actually wants in the movie universe. However, this film which chronicles the backstory of one of Disney’s iconic villains is exceptional. Whenever the writers can present a narrative that makes you feel sorry for the villain you know you’re doing a great job. I mean my heart was aching watching the upbringing of Estella aka Cruella.