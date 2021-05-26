Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Plan calls for virtual kitchen concept in Sacramento's River District

By Ben van der Meer
Sacramento Business Journal
Sacramento Business Journal
 16 days ago
Sacramento's River District is getting a new entry into the virtual kitchen concept, with 32 spots proposed in one existing building.

The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

