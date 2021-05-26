Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Kemp order prohibits COVID-19 passports in state services

valdostatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp issued an Executive Order which prohibits state agencies, state service providers, and state properties from requiring COVID-19 vaccine passports. The “Prohibition of COVID-19 Vaccine Passports” Executive Order also outlines that no vaccine passport shall be required for entry into the State of...

valdostatoday.com
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Coronavirus
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
