The British pound was little changed after relatively mixed economic data from the UK. According to the statistics office, the country’s economy expanded by 2.3% in April, the fastest pace of recovery since the summer of 2020. It also helped to offset the 1.5% decline in the first quarter as the government enforced a new lockdown. This growth was mostly attributed to the services sector that is making a strong recovery. The economy is still 3.7% smaller than before the coronavirus pandemic. Still, further data showed some weakness in April. The manufacturing and industrial sectors declined. Another risk for the UK is that the number of coronavirus cases has reportedly risen, meaning the government may delay the reopening set for later this month.