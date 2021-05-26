‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.