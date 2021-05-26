newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.

kffm.com
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Fashion Designer#Disney Costumes#Disney Characters#Animated Characters#Dalmatians#Liberty#Vil#Humanizing Cruella#Proud Disney Character#Vengeful Cosplay#Beloved Characters#Dalmatian Fur#Couture Superhero#Lavish Costumes#Adaptation#Classics#Humor#Beauty#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella Creatives On Storytelling Through Designer Wear

Disney’s “Cruella” is a dark and twisted origin story for the titular chic and fashionable villain whose genius knows no bounds. As such, she has an excellent eye for detail and a deft hand to stitch that fabric together to create a powerful statement of rebellion. And that couldn’t have happened without director Craig Gillespie, as well as Jenny Beavan (Costume Designer), Nadia Stacey (Hair & Makeup), and Fiona Crombie (Production Designer).
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

‘Eternals’ Teaser: Meet Marvel’s Newest Heroes

On the one hand, Eternals has all the trappings of a Marvel movie. It’s got famous movie stars in outrageous superhero costumes doing magical stuff while there are scary giant things in the sky threatening the entire world. On the other hand, the music, the look, and the tone of the first full Eternals trailer is like nothing else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer even ends with the Eternals laughing at the very idea that one of them might wind up in the Avengers.
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Timothée Chalamet to Star in Willy Wonka Origin Movie

Timothée Chalamet, welcome to a world of pure imagination. In the tradition of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes Wonka, a new movie starring the famous chocolatier. This film will be an “origin tale” for the character explaining how he came to be such an eccentric. And he will be played as a younger man by Dune and Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.
Moviespacificsandiego.com

‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

The Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials. It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Cruella' Review: Emma Stone Reimagines the '101 Dalmatians' de-Villainess as an Iconic Underdog

What’s black and white and red all over? A Dalmatian thief with a diaper rash. Or a scarlet-frocked Disney de-Villainess making her debut in the London tabloids. Starring Oscar winner Emma Stone as the monochrome-coiffed fashionista with a soft spot for puppy fur, “Cruella” takes its cues from the “Wicked” playbook — or more recently, Warner Bros.’ “Joker” — to deliver a dark yet sympathetic portrait of a cult-favorite character whom audiences only thought they knew. That character, of course, is “101 Dalmatians” dognapper Cruella de Vil (previously embodied by Glenn Close for one of the studio’s first live-action adaptations), who turns out to be more fierce than cruel in a franchise offering with an identify of its own.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Jessi interviews Emma Stone on 'Showterview' for upcoming film 'Cruella'

Jessi interviewed Emma Stone on her talk show 'Showterview'. On the May 27th episode of 'Showterview with Jessi', Jessi sat down with the Hollywood actress to discuss the upcoming Disney movie 'Cruella'. Emma Stone talks about playing the titular character, starring alongside Emma Thompson, and possibly visiting South Korea. Watch...
Beauty & Fashionsocalthrills.com

Film Review – “Cruella”

So how do you take a psychotic villain who’s hell-bent on kidnapping Dalmatians and skinning them to design a coat, and make that person…likable? Going into Cruella, it was hard to know what to expect. When Disney released their first trailer in February 2021, the internet reaction was clearly divided. And a number of comparisons were immediately drawn to films like Joker, Birds of Prey and The Devil Wears Prada. But that doesn’t appear to have been by accident.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Cruella - Theatrical Review

Overview - Disney has finally made a live-action feature film based on one of their own animated properties that are actually watchable.Cruella is not only watchable, but it's punk-rock, badass, amazing, and tells a different story that hasn't really been told before, revealing some original material while paying homage to its predecessor origin film from 1961, 101 Dalmations. Cruella is Disney done right and is full of thrills, entertainment, excellent performances, and one of the best soundtracks in years. All hail, Cruella.
MoviesFirst Showing

Review: Craig Gillespie's 'Cruella' Offers Sympathy for the de Vil

Dodie Smith's 1956 children's novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians originally introduced the world to Cruella de Vil, a fashion-obsessed heiress who kidnaps a litter of Dalmatian puppies to create a spotted fur coat. When Walt Disney read the book back in 1957, he immediately obtained the rights and assigned Bill Peet (Cinderella, Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty) to write the animated adaptation. 1961's 101 Dalmatians was a worldwide box office success, so much so that it was re-issued to cinemas four times: in 1969, 1979, 1985, and 1991. In 1996, Disney released a live-action version, starring Glenn Close as the iconic fashion criminal. Both the animated film and the live-action movie have spawned sequels, but now the franchise's villain is getting her own origin story with Cruella, starring the Academy Award winner Emma Stone.
Beauty & FashionMilford Daily News

Disney dazzles with the origin story of Cruella de Vil

I saw the Disney cartoon “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” when I was 10. I do not remember it. Many years later, between 1996 and 2000, I saw Disney’s live-action remake, and its sequel, “101 Dalmatians” and “102 Dalmatians.” I do remember those, and I recall referring to them as pretty good but far from great. “Cruella,” which is both a prequel and an origin tale – of villainous Cruella de Vil, who desired a coat made of Dalmatian puppies – is great.
Beauty & Fashionlaughingplace.com

Interview: John McCrea From Disney’s “Cruella” Talks About Acting with Emma Stone and Wearing Jenny Beavan’s Costumes

Disney’s Cruella brings some new characters into the 101 Dalmatians world, one of whom is Artie, played by John McCrea. With a keen eye on style and trends, Artie quickly becomes a close confidant for Cruella, helping her create some of her incredible looks in the film. I had the pleasure of speaking with John McCrea about his role in the film ahead of its May 28th premiere in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. You can read our full interview below and also see our video interview at the bottom of this post.
Beauty & Fashionnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] CRUELLA

When it was announced that Disney was doing a live-action film about Cruella de Vil, the infamous villain of 101 Dalmatians, a clear line was drawn with two opposing sides. There were those who were excited to see Disney exploring the origins of another one of their villains, but others who were concerned with humanizing a character that fantasized about skinning puppies. This Friday will now see the release of CRUELLA and the new approach taken to one of Disney’s most controversial characters.
MoviesDerrick

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
Beauty & Fashionvitalthrills.com

Cruella Review: The Emmas Deliver the Fireworks

Stylish, calculating and beautiful with a pair of perfectly-pitched performances from its two leads, Cruella is an apt reflection of the life its heroine (Emma Stone) wants to lead but may be a decade too late in getting there. A prequel humanizing a villain from a 50-year-old film who literally...
Beauty & Fashionsarahscoop.com

“Cruella” is Devilishly Fun – Movie Review

Since 2014’s Maleficent, Disney has been trying to reboot, remake, and reimagine any and all of their popular animated IP. Some of those attempts have been successful, while the rest have been somewhere between bad and okay. Cruella is one of the more successful entries and definitely the most unique.