Peachstate settles with HHS due to HIPPA violations

One reason why Medicaid isn't so good is that many doctors won't actually accept Medicaid patients. If you rely upon the health insurance system for the poor, you'll likely not be able to get medical treatment in many places. Seeing as medical coverage is designed to provide access to treatment when needed, the system doesn't seem to work all that well. This is not a good thing. After all, a bit of bad luck, and one of us could be relying on Medicaid.