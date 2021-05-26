Cancel
Politics

Peachstate settles with HHS due to HIPPA violations

valdostatoday.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinical Laboratory Pays $25,000 to Settle Potential HIPAA Security Rule Violations. Peachstate Health Management, LLC, doing business as AEON Clinical Laboratories (Peachstate), has agreed to pay $25,000 to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and to implement a corrective action plan to settle potential violations of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rule. Peachstate is based in Georgia and is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). Peachstate provides diagnostic and laboratory-developed tests, including clinical and genetic testing services.

