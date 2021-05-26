Cancel
Suncor Energy Aims for Net-zero Emission Target by 2050

hartenergy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuncor Energy Inc. is aiming for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the Canadian company said May 26, as cash-rich oil sands firms come under pressure to meet the country’s goal on energy transition. Suncor, which had previously set a target of a 30% cut to emission intensity by 2030,...

Energy IndustryJournal Record

Simmons: Net Zero ‘Roadmap’ fantasy

The International Energy Agency has mapped out a pathway for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan is, in short, absurd. In order to meet a growing political outcry to cut carbon dioxide emissions, the IEA says the world must immediately stop the exploration and development of new oil and natural gas fields, stop the sale of internal combustion-powered vehicles by 2035 and more than double investments for alternative energy development from $2 trillion to $5 trillion per year.
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Can Oil Sands Be Banned?

The boardroom wars around ExxonMobil, a district court in the Hague ruling Shell should speed up its emissions cutting above and beyond its own objectives, the International Energy Agency suggesting oil and gas exploration should come to a halt right now if we are to reach UNFCCC goals, all this seems to create a sense of agitation when everything is subject to revision and everything needs to be redefined to reflect the realities of 2021. In this context, the oil sands of Athabasca (and presumably a slew of other similar projects, including but not limited to tar sands in the Orinoco Belt, of course were they to reach a similar scope) seem to be at an especially vulnerable crossroads – just when oil sands production could finally surge unimpeded with new pipelines allowing for higher exports abroad, their raison d’être might be called into question.
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

$1.3-Billion Edmonton Project Raises Hopes for Blue Hydrogen, Doubts About Greenwashing

A plan by a Pennsylvania-based industrial gas and chemical company to build a C$1.3-billion “blue” hydrogen plant in Edmonton is raising cautious optimism about a new way to drive the transition from a fossil- to renewable-based fuel, while raising concerns about the methane emissions the project could trigger and its potential to lock in future demand for climate-busting natural gas.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Canada Oil Sands Producers in Net Zero Alliance

Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial, MEG Energy, and Suncor Energy have formally announced the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative. Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus Energy, Imperial, MEG Energy, and Suncor Energy have formally announced the Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative. The goal of the alliance, which...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Enbridge Expands Natural Gas Access To Ontario Communities

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (ENB) - Get Report announced today that in collaboration with the Government of Ontario it is expanding natural gas access to rural, northern and Indigenous communities in Ontario, Canada. Enbridge will access Ontario's Natural Gas...
IndustryVermilion Standard

Major oilsands companies partner to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050

Five major oilsands operators have formed an alliance to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions at their sites by 2050, as the industry faces political and investor pressures to help Canada meet climate goals. The Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative, announced Wednesday, includes Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources, Cenovus...
AgricultureArkansas Online

Tyson sets net-zero emissions goal

Tyson Foods has set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and supply chain by 2050. The company joins a growing group of airlines, banks, software firms and others taking corporate action in the face of a worsening climate crisis. Tyson released its latest 2020 sustainability report on Wednesday, detailing its progress and plans to reduce carbon emissions and water usage, among other efforts.
Environmentfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tyson Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Across Global Operations and Supply Chain by 2050

As the meat industry continues to come under fire for its carbon footprint, Tyson — the largest protein company in the United States — continues to lead the way on sustainability. This week, the company unveiled an ambitious plan that commits to net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its entire global operations and supply chain by 2050. This is on top of the company’s current target of a 30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030.
Environmentcasscountyonline.com

Tyson Foods targets 2050 to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions

Last Updated on June 10, 2021 by Tyson Foods Inc. Springdale, Ark. – Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), a leading global protein company, announced its ambition Wednesday to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its global operations and supply chain by 2050, including scopes 1, 2 and 3. As the first U.S.-based protein company to have an emissions reduction target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), this ambition, in conjunction with the release of the company’s fiscal year 2020 (FY20) Sustainability Progress Report, underscores the company’s commitment to help combat the urgency of the growing climate change crisis.
EnvironmentPhys.org

After net zero, we will need to go much further and clean up historic emissions

As the G7 summit gets underway, all the group's members are now firmly committed to achieving net zero by 2050. This is quite a turnaround from just two years ago when the UK became the first major economy to make such a pledge. At the time of writing 121 countries are signed up to the UNFCCC's Climate Ambition Coalition and 35 of the 38 members of the OECD (to name and shame the laggards, they are Australia, Israel and Turkey) are committed to net zero by mid-century.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: Sempra and NREL agree to advance net-zero energy systems

Sempra Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) for a joint effort to advance future net-zero energy systems. The two will coordinate and share objectives focused on:. Advancing artificial intelligence to scale solutions across the U.S. and enable cities to reach clean energy goals;
EnvironmentAviation Week

World Airports Set 2050 Carbon Net-Zero Target

Airports globally have set a long-term goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Airports Council International (ACI) World and the organization’s five regions have set the target for their member airports following a year-long consultation period that resulted in publication of the ACI... Subscription Required. World Airports Set...
IndustryWFMZ-TV Online

Air Products to build net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Canada

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products plans to build a new facility in Canada. The multi-billion dollar plan will build a new net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, the company announced Wednesday. Air Products began work in 2018 on the core of the project, which will begin with...