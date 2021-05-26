Where To Preorder Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: Double Pack, Price, And More

Dying Light 2 has finally been dated for December 7, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will see players once more taking on the undead across a sprawling city built on the ruins of the present-day civilization. Players will make new friends, debate whether certain groups of survivors can be trusted, and use their parkour skills and melee weapons to fight their way through to the end of the campaign. In this Dying Light 2 preorder guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about preorder bonuses, all editions of the game and what you get in each one.