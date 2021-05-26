All Eyes are on West Virginia’s Opioid Cases
Huntington and Cabell County, West Virginia, are up next in addiction crisis litigation. Opioid overdoses have been linked to the deaths of nearly 500,000 Americans since 2000 and reached a record of close to 50,000 in 2019. Now, the trial in West Virginia, as well as proceedings in California, could offer insight into resolutions to come for similar cases. West Virginia’s two plaintiffs, Huntington and Cabell County, could lead opioid distributors to agree to settlements elsewhere in the U.S. in lawsuits alleging deceptive marketing by manufacturers, pharmacies, advertising, and consulting firms.www.legalreader.com