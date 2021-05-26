Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDid you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.

