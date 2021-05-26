Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

As much as you may love the jolt of energy coffee gives you on a groggy morning, like most aspects of life, you can have too much of a good thing. It's well documented that there are a handful of risks associated with consuming a lot of caffeine. Not only can too much contribute to your anxiety levels or sleepless nights, but it can also cause digestive issues, high blood pressure, and even kidney problems. And now, there's another risk to add to the list. A recent study found that drinking a certain amount of coffee a day can put you at an increased risk of vision loss. To see if you fall into this category, read on.