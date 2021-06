Plenty of law professors may be revered as knights in shining armor for gallantly saving students’ grades, but there’s only one who’s an actual knight. Earlier this week, Professor Philip Bobbitt was awarded an honorary knighthood in recognition of his “services to UK/US relations and public life.” He’ll now be known as an honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE). Because this knighthood is honorary, he won’t be able to refer to himself as Sir, but he can use the KBE title after his name.