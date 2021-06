This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) , through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), published the School Calendar for the 2021-2022 cycle , which will consist of 200 school days, applicable throughout the Republic for schools in preschool, primary and secondary, public and private education incorporated into the National Educational System. For normal education and the training of Basic Education teachers, it will be 195 days.