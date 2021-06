The time has come for media voters to cast their ballots in for their All-NBA rosters. The top 15 players this season arranged amongst three teams in a regulated starting five by position. Nominated players are measured off of individual statistical seasons and quality contributions to their respective organizations. This season has been a lot trickier than in years past on who’ll make what team and why. There was an insane 31 players in the association that averaged 20 or more points this year. Scoring solely doesn’t define a season, but being amongst that company sure does validate your overall production and separate yourself over the course of the season. All-NBA nominations have never held so much at stake for players than it does nowadays. Especially with all these max contracts containing incentives and bonuses for players’ outstanding play. All-NBA teams have huge implications on players’ pockets.