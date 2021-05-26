Diabetes Fast Facts

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But it's not always easy to tell if your heart is in danger. That's why it's so important to do what you can to prevent heart disease through small lifestyle changes you can put into action starting today. And we're not talking about habits that overhaul your daily life, either. If you're not quite ready to go to the gym every day or cut out your favorite fried foods, a new study has found that doing something as simple as drinking just one glass of a certain beverage every day can slash your risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which drink you may want to add to your daily routine.