Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps After Surprise Swing to Profit

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbercrombie & Fitch (ANF) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after the apparel retailer swung to a fiscal-first-quarter profit and topped analyst estimates. For the quarter ended May 1 the New Albany, Ohio, company reported adjusted earnings of 67 cents a share, compared with a loss of $3.29 a share in the year-earlier period.

